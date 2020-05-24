President, PM, leaders greet nation on Eid

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday urged the nation to celebrate the Eid in a different manner this year from the usual celebratory style, thinking of and prying for all those, who had been deprived of their loved ones in the plane crash and due to the coronavirus, and observe SOPs in place for COVID-19.

In tweets, the prime minister said, “I want our nation to observe this Eid in a different manner from the usual celebratory style. First, let us think of & pray for all those families who have been deprived of their loved ones by the plane crash tragedy & all those who have lost their lives to COVID19”.

“Second, everyone must remember to observe the SOPs in place for COVID19. The disease is with us & social distancing must be strictly observed throughout the Eid holidays, including during Eid prayers. May Allah bless our nation,” he wrote.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Saturday said the nation must not forget the pain of families, who lost their loved ones in Friday’s air crash while celebrating Eid today.

In messages on his Twitter account, the minister wrote, “We must not forget the pain of families who lost their loved ones in yesterday’s air crash while celebrating Eid”.

He pointed out that it was a rare occasion where across the country Eid would be celebrated on the same day.

“Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Ìmran khan progressing towards a united & prosperous Pakistan,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said they were celebrating Eid this year at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic had engulfed the entire world.

“We are also saddened by the plane crash yesterday in Karachi. I appeal to the nation to celebrate Eid with sobriety and simplicity,” he said in a video message.

He also asked the nation to dedicate Eid this year to the doctors, nurses and all health workers who were the real heroes and heroines, as they were risking their own lives to save the lives of their fellow citizens.

Bilawal appealed to the people to celebrate Eid at their homes and go for Eid prayers following the Standard Operating Procedures.

“The health system will not be over-burdened by doing so,” he said.

He said the governments of Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE and Turkey had bound their citizens to perform Eid prayers at their homes.