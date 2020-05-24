PPPP demands independent probe into plane crash

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Saturday rejected the investigation team – comprising officials of the Civil Aviation Authority – probing the PIA plane cash and demanded formation of an independent committee.

“We reject the team – comprising the Civil Aviation Authority – as responsibility for any accident that happens comes on the Civil Aviation Authority, and how the CAA

can investigate it,” said the PPPP Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah demanding an independent inquiry.

She also asked if the federal minister for aviation, CEO PIA and other officials concerned would step down, paving way for an independent inquiry.

She said an independent commission should investigate the tragic incident and made the report public.

“Whether those who gives the examples of South Korea would also resign?” she questioned.

Dr Nafisa Shah said Palpa, People’s Unity, Society of Aircraft Engineering and other associations had raised voice for the betterment of the airline but their voice was crushed.

“This attitude of muting the voices is condemned,” she said.

She said the investigation repots of tragic incidents of Air Blue, Bhoja Airline and Havelian air crash were yet to be made public.