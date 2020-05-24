Man, child die in road accidents

A man died in a road accident in District Central on Saturday.

According to the police, the accident took place in the Liaquatabad area. Responding to the information, rescuers and police reached the scene and transported the victim’s body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. He was identified as 35-year-old Noman, son of Ali Hassan.

Police said the accident took place near the Essa Nagri graveyard when an unidentified vehicle hit and killed him.

A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

In another accident, a minor boy lost his life after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Lyari Expressway near Essa Nagri. Police said the body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased boy was identified as eight-year-old Kishwar, son of Irfan. Police registered a case over the incident.

Bodies found

The body of a young man was found from his house located in Federal B Area Block 16 within the limits of the Yousuf Plaza police station.

Reacting to the information, police and rescuers reached the building and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The man was identified as 21-year-old Huzaifa, son of Anwar.

Quoting the initial investigations, police said the young man apparently ended his life by hanging himself with the help of a ceiling fan. Further investigations are under way.

Police also found the body of another man, who is yet to be identified, from near the Noorani Hotel within the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later kept at a morgue for want of identification.

Police said the body was around three days old and the victim was apparently tortured to death at an unknown location, after which his body was dumped at the abandoned place.