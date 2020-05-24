Health department, corona related staff to perform duties on Eid holidays

Rawalpindi : All the staff members at the district health department along with doctors, nurses and paramedics at the public sector healthcare facilities including allied hospitals in the district having responsibilities related to surveillance and management of patients and suspects of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 are ready to serve as per routine during Eid holidays though they have appealed to people to stay at home to stay safe.

Hundreds of healthcare workers would not be enjoying Eid with their families because of hectic working schedule in the field or at the healthcare facilities due to intense COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

Almost all the related staff at the health department would perform their duties including burial of expired COVID-19 patients during Eid holiday. All corona-related staff at the health department is busy carrying out activities to check spread of the disease that is hitting population severely in town, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He requested people to stay at home during Eid holidays. If individuals do not take preventive measures seriously including social distancing, the situation after Eid would become worse and all the stakeholders would have to bear the brunt.

‘The News’ has learnt that Medical Superintendent at Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and MS at Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr. Rafiq Ahmed would remain on duty during Eid holidays while Vice Chancellor at Rawalpindi Medical University would continue to monitor working at the allied hospitals during the holidays.

Office-bearers of Young Doctors Association at the allied hospitals have also requested people to understand the situation and limit their activities inside homes to avoid further spread of deadly COVID-19.