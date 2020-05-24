close
Sun May 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 24, 2020

Two injured in road accident

Islamabad

A
APP
May 24, 2020

Islamabad: Two persons sustained critical injuries as a motorcycle was hit by a speedy car near Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi on Saturday afternoon.

According to rescue sources, the unfortunate incident occurred as the car driver could not slow down the vehicle due to over speeding, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital Rawalpindi for medical assistance.

Local police had registered an FIR against the car driver, who escaped from the scene, the police official informed.

Latest News

More From Islamabad