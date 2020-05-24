Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

Islamabad : A distillery was raided in area of Tarnol Police Station which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and alcohol, the police spokesperson said here on Saturday.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, the police spokesperson said that renewed efforts are underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements.

On a tip off, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area. This team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Tarnol police station Inspector Arshad Ali, ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with others conducted a raid and recovered huge quantity of liquor, alcohol and other materials.

Police team also nabbed wine seller dealer Amir Gill during the raid. Case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities.