Sun May 24, 2020
May 24, 2020

Look within

Newspost

 
May 24, 2020

Those countries which resorted to a strict lockdown at the early stages of the outbreak of the coronavirus have nearly eliminated the occurrence of new cases lately. However, all the affected countries including Pakistan had imposed similar restrictions on travel, schools, restaurants, and non-essential business activities. It has been observed that the major difference between the success or failure of policies depends on a heedful and compliant attitude vs an impetuous and impulsive attitude in certain countries where people hate to postpone their leisure activities for a limited period. Conspiracy theories abound. We as a nation need introspection before blaming others for the inclining curve of Covid-19.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

