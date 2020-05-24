Starmer hails Muslims’ charitable spirit in Eid message

LONDON: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, in his message on Eidul Fitr, has praised Muslim communities and charities for coming together to deliver iftar meals to frontline NHS staff and foodbanks to help the vulnerable, as well as the community’s significant donations to charitable causes.

“To everyone celebrating Eidul Fitr here in the UK — Eid Mubarak on behalf of the Labour Party. I know this Ramadan has been especially tough for Muslim communities. Families have not been able to see each other; people unable to breakfast together, or even go to the mosque for prayers,” he said.

He added: “Yet, I have witnessed incredible resilience. Muslim communities and charities coming together to deliver iftar meals to our frontline NHS staff and doctors; people providing to foodbanks to help the vulnerable and significant donations to many charitable causes.”

Sir Keir said he was aware that Eid is one of those joyous occasions where communities all come together to celebrate. “Still, as ever, our number one priority remains to keep all of our loved ones and communities safe,” he added. The Labour leader said: “As the stark figures show, Covid-19 has disproportionately affected BAME communities, and we will work together to address these issues of health inequality and social injustices.”

To those ends, Starmer has entrusted Baroness Doreen Lawrence to lead a review into the impact of coronavirus on black, Asian and minority ethnic communities. “I want to personally thank everyone that is continuing to help keep us safe, and there is no doubt we will come out stronger together when this crisis ends,” said Sir Keir. “I wish you all a pleasant and enjoyable Eid. Eid Mubarak.”