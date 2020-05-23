Model Zara Abid survived, or not?

KARACHI: One of the top models Zara Abid was among the passengers of the ill-fated PIA flight PK-8303 that crashed at Karachi’s Model Colony minutes before landing at Jinnah International Airport.

However, there are currently no confirmed reports whether she has passed away or survived the tragic accident. Although her name is present on the passenger list that has been released.

Tributes are being paid on social media to the “wonderful and hardworking” star.

The news regarding whether the Pakistan model survived the plane crash is all over the place as many sources are saying she passed away while others are saying that she survived with injuries.

Earlier fake reports were circulating about Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor being on the flight which were later debunked by the couple who tweeted about it.