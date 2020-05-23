KP’s nominee in NFC may resign due to strong opposition criticism

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's nominee in the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC) could offer his resignation after his nomination generated controversy due to strong criticism by the opposition parties.

The opposition parties, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), opposed Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan's nomination in the NFC on the grounds that he didn't belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He hails from Punjab.

Musharraf Rasool Cyan served for a number of years in KP during his career in the civil service as an assistant commissioner. From 1997-99 he worked as the personal staff officer to KP Chief Minister Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan during the PML-N rule. He is a medical doctor, remained an academic abroad and served as the chief executive officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) until September 2018 when the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar declared his appointment as illegal.

According to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Musharraf Rasool Cyan was appointed KP's nominee in the inconclusive NFC earlier and his term was extended by KP's Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra when the new NFC was constituted to represent the province.

It was learnt from knowledgeable sources that Musharraf Rasoool Cyan may resign in view of the controversy generated by his nomination. In case he quits, it would spare the PTI government of the strong criticism it is facing from the opposition parties. The main argument being advanced by the opposition parties is that a person from another province cannot properly and sincerely represent KP in an important institution like the NFC and fight its case for its due share in the national resources.

It is understood that the KP government is already looking for a replacement for Musharraf Rasool Cyan to represent it in the NFC. One name being mentioned is Himayatullah Khan, a retired government official who served on high positions and is presently an advisor to the KP chief minister on energy. He has been forcefully preparing and pleading KP's case for seeking its due share and arrears in the net hydel profits from Wapda and the federal government.

The search for other pertinent candidates from the province to represent it in the new NFC is also underway. Himayatullah Khan, who belongs to Mardan district, has served in both federal and provincial governments. A graduate of the Aitchison College Lahore, he retired as secretary to the President of Pakistan. He also served as special secretary to the Ministry of Water and Power, Additional Secretary Economic Affairs Division and Secretary Wapda.