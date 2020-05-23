close
Sat May 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2020

Nawaz expresses grief over PIA plane crash

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2020

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief over PIA plane crash in Karachi. In his message on Friday, the former premier while sympathizing with the families whose loved ones lost their lives in the unfortunate incident prayed for strength for them to bear this irreparable loss. He also prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. He paid tributes to the PIA staff of the ill-fated flight.

