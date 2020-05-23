Cop martyred in shootout with robbers in Surjani Town

A policeman was martyred and a dacoit killed during a shootout in District West on Friday. The martyred cop was Constable Mehboob who was posted at the Surjani Town police station. The shootout took place in the afternoon in the Nasri Goth area of Surjani Town.

Police said some cops patrolling on motorycles reached Nasri Goth when they received information that armed robbers were mugging citizens there. Upon seeing the police, the suspects opened fire, injuring Constable Mehboob. However another constable, Sohail, engaged the bandits and as he returned fire, one of the bandits was killed and another arrested in an injured state.

The injured cop was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police added that the killed suspect was identified as Faisal and the injured as Mullah. They also claimed to have seized weapons and stolen items from the suspects’ possession.

A case was registered and further investigations are under way. Karachi Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon paid tribute to the martyred cop and offered condolences to his family.

In a separate case, Sub-Inspector (SI) Ghulam Sarwar was stabbed and injured within the Frere police station’s remits. The incident took place on Friday afternoon in Delhi Colony. Police said unidentified armed men attempted to rob SI Sarwar, upon which he tried to overpower them, prompting them to stab him with a dagger and flee.

The injured SI was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where his condition was declared stable. The injured officer is part of the Karachi traffic police and has been deployed at the Cantt traffic section. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.