Expat’s 27-kanal farmhouse grabbed

LAHORE:A fraudster grabbed a farmhouse spread over 27-kanal owned by an overseas Pakistani in Green Acres Scheme on Raiwind Road in the Nawab Town police limits.

Nawab Town Police have registered an FIR No 912/20 under Sections 420, 468, 471 and 467 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of overseas Pakistani (nationality holder of Holland for over 30 years) Badar Mohiuddin, son of Munir Ahmad against Raja Sarfraz Akram, a resident of Islamabad and his accomplices Mian Ghulam Farid and Rana Rafaqat Ali.

The complainant told The News that he was living in Dubai for the last eight years where he developed family terms with the accused Raja Sarfraz Akram in 2013-14. The victim told The News that Raja Sarfraz and Mian Ghulam Farid visited his farmhouse in 2015 and offered him 29 files of property in a forthcoming project worth Rs260 million against his farmhouse. They apparently transferred 25 files worth Rs226,635,000 in the name of victim's wife Sadia Ahmad and promised to give four remaining files worth Rs33,365,000 later on which he never provided. The accused persons took the possession of the farmhouse on the spot saying they would get it transferred in their name later on.

On January 08, 2016, the accused got the farmhouse registered in the name of accused Rana Rafaqat Ali, son of Rana Muhammad Ali, a resident of Canal View Society with malafide.

On May 06, 2020, as the complainant tried to confirm the authentication of files of property, he got to know that nothing such existed anywhere. As the complainant told Raja Sarfraz about the fact, he reportedly started hurling life threats at him in case he tried to pursue the case.

Incharge Investigation Nawab Town police said they had been conducting raids to arrest the land grabbers. Once they will be in police custody, proper investigations will be conducted on merit. Efforts were made to contact the accused person but no response was received.