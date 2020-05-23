Eid prayer timings notified

Rawalpindi : The local administration has fixed the timings of Eidul Fitr prayer from 7am to 10am and closed all rest and guest houses in and around Rawalpindi district during Eid holidays. The local administration also allowed opening of all shrines (darghas) 7 days a week with adoption of proper SOPs.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq on Friday also issued a notification opening of all markets, shops and other business activities till 10pm. All business activities are allowed to open their shops from 9am to 10pm. This relaxation would be valid only for three days till May 24, 2020. After May 24, shops and markets would operate from 9am to 7pm.

Though the spread of coronavirus is yet to be contained completely, the government has allowed shopping malls, markets and commercial centres to remain open all till 10pm across Punjab including Rawalpindi.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi has imposed a complete ban on entry of public to Murree during Eid holidays. Only permanent residents would be allowed to enter the Murree during Eid holidays. The DC has also ordered to close down all restaurants, hotels and other recreational spots in Murree during Eid holidays. Violators would face strict legal action, he warned.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP Operation) Tariq Walayat said that they will take strict legal action against those who will not follow the proper SOPs issued by Punjab Home Department. “We appeal to public to stay at homes during Eid holidays rather coming to Murree otherwise we will take strict legal action,” he warned.

The Punjab Home Department has also permitted reopening of 544 shrines run under the provincial Auqaf department. Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat directed the officials concerned to strictly implement the existing safety SOPs, especially those related to market business hours. Previously, the government had allowed shopping malls and markets to open till 5pm.