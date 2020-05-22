Mass killings, assassinations, genocides against Muslims, minorities

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Thursday has said that today he is exposing the ‘Ranga Billa of India’ for their crimes against humanity, Ranga- the Modi and Billa- the Amit Shah.

“Despite infamous for their brutalities against religious minorities, mass killings and killing of their political opponents in fake encounters yet the both crime partners are ruling the India. They killed the witnesses, investigators and judges and managed acquittal so they both are in power today because of gun,” he said in a press conference on Thursday.

Rehman Malik appreciated the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for its call for global blacklisting of India. He writes in a letter to USCIRF “I would like to compliment and appreciate the Chair and honourable members of USCIRF for their excellent and persistent deliberations in identifying the crimes against humanity, religious violations and damaging interfaith harmony by Indian government. However, he expressed that mere call for global blacklisting of India will not be enough but international sanctions should be imposed against India.

He has urged the USCIRF to advise the United Nations to constitute a high powered commission to investigate gross religious violence in India and place India under international sanctions until the safety of life of religious minorities is not ensured.

He has appreciated the chairman and members of USCIRF for its recommendation of global blacklisting of India over religious freedom violations.

In his press conference, he made public the detailed letter he has written to USCIRF chairman in which he has exposed the religious violence by India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his crime partner Amit Shah.

Rehman Malik writes that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was rightly titled as ‘The Butcher of Gujrat’ that remains part of the world record and his travel to USA was banned for seriously violating International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA).

While exposing the unprecedented brutalities of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, he writes, “I without going into further details would like to reiterate that Narendra Modi did not cease his persecution of Indian Muslims and continued to brutally oppress innocent Kashmiris and other minorities after becoming prime minister.

Using the Indian Security Forces, other government organs of India including RSS, Narendra Modi further unleashed his reign of terror by introducing verifiable draconian measures to increase violations against the Muslim community in Kashmir & rest of India. The letter reads that motives behind the most recent moves of PM Modi were to further victimise religious minorities in India as per the ideology of RSS. He said those moves included the scrapping of the status of Kashmir status by revoking the Article 375 and 35-A, Issuance of New Domicile Law for held Kashmir to allow settlement of non-Kashmiris including RSS in Kashmir, Imposition of CAA and NRC that paves way of increased inhuman persecution of targeted minority groups are parts of RSS ideology to.

He tells that peaceful protests against CAA and NRC by public were crushed through disproportionate violence and brutalities by security forces, all across India and this crime against humanity is still continue.

Rehman Malik observes that once again, like Gujrat, engineered genocide against Muslims in Delhi, through trained assassins of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), while State Police was ordered to deny protection to Muslims and to facilitate the RSS cadres.

He pens, “The 2020 Delhi riots were multiple waves of bloodshed, property destruction, and rioting in Delhi, beginning on 23 February and caused chiefly by Hindu mobs attacking Muslims. The Delhi riots were replication of Gujrat riots when Narendra Modi was chief minister and Amit Shah was provincial home minister. The riots were actually initiated by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Hindutva to pursue their ideology in Delhi also to dent the Aam Aadmi Party and its head Arvind Kejriwal. The social media is full of video clips of the cruelty exercised by RSS and no one dared to take action against them.”

Malik further says that he seeks to draw your kind attention to the fact that the Narendra Modi and his associates, are ruthlessly and brutally using Indian State organs to force Hindutva ideologies upon the minorities, and depriving them of their basic rights, that were guaranteed under Indian Constitution and fall under relevant UN charters. He stated “the unabated atrocities by the RSS, against innocent Muslim majority in Kashmir, Muslims in other parts of India are morphing into a communal cleansing through genocide, and exhibit the worst example of religious persecution in modern history. Kashmiri Muslims are killed, disposed of and some Muslims are still missing and they are forced to submit before Hinduism and on refusal they are threatened and violence is perpetuated against them. The Muslim Kashmiris are under curfew for the last seven months and it is one of the most glaring religious violation by the Indian state run by the RSS.