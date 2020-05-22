Haleem Adil provides PPEs, other medical supplies to CMCH

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh reached the Chandka Medical College (CMC) Hospital, Larkana, along with 2,000 sets of personal protection equipment (PPEs) and other medical supplies. He distributed the PPEs and other medical supplies amongst the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. He also met with the young doctors and medical staff who had been protesting against the government for not supplying them PPEs.

Talking to the media on the occasion, he said doctors and medical staff of CMCH Larkana and other government hospitals were facing a lot of trouble due to non-availability of PPEs. He said he had not come here for politics, but to meet brave healthcare professionals and provide safety equipment and support to them. He said previously the federal government had already supplied 250,000 PPEs and other equipment to the Sindh government. He said the federal government had also supplied 0.8 million surgical N-95 masks and of them 250,000 masks have already been given to the Sindh government. Haleem Adil said he salute the brave doctors and medical staff. He said doctors are our frontline soldiers in the war against coronavirus. He said care and safety of doctors and medical staff was as important as safety and care of patients. “We demand that like other provinces, risk allowance should be given to the doctors in Sindh.”

Later, Haleem Adil reached Dadu and visited the Government High School Gharibabad, Dadu, along with local residents. He expressed displeasure to see that some people had parked their buffaloes in the school compound. Talking to the media, he said the PPP government has destroyed healthcare and education system in Sindh. He said these rulers wanted to suppress the truth. No one can silence the voice of Haleem Adil, who would continue to raise voice for the rights of poor people. He said he would continue to expose the corrupt face of the rulers of Sindh.