15 rickshaws recovered as Mardan police bust gang

MARDAN: Police have busted a six-member an inter-district gang and recovered from them 15 rickshaws, a Mazda vehicle and costly spare parts, stolen from various districts.

Addressing a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan said that official of Hoti and Saddar police stations have arrested a six-member gang who used to lift Tez Raftar and Qinqui rickshaws from different districts.

The arrestees were identified as the gang leader Mustafa, a resident of Baghcha Dheri, Sajjad and Ayaz, residents of Swabi district, Muhammad Tariq, a resident of Takht Bhai, Faqir, resident of Rashkai and Wali Mohammad, from Charsadda.The DPO added that police also recovered 15 rickshaws stolen from various places across the district. The arrestees are under investigation, from which more significant revelation is expected.The DPO also said that the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC), Mardan had recovered 34 vehicles stolen from different districts of the country during various operations this year by using scientific ways of investigations. “Many of the vehicles recovered have tampered,” he added.He said that search and strike operations will continue in the district against outlaws without any discrimination.