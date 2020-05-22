PPP leaders provide medical equipment to LRH staff

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) general secretary Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Thursday visited Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and handed over medical relief assistance to the hospital administration.

Flanked by the party provincial chapter president Humayun Khan, general secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, Gohar Inqualibi, Farzand Wazir, People’s Doctors Forum president Dr Nisar Khan and others, Nayyar Bukhari said that the doctors and paramedical staff were performing duties in the frontline against the coronavirus pandemic.

Paying tributes to the services of doctors and medical staff, he said he had handed over 45 boxes to the LRH administration on humanitarian grounds. He prayed for those who had lost lives while fighting coronavirus and extended sympathies to the members of bereaved families.

The PPP leader asked the people to follow precautionary measures to protect themselves and their families from the disease.

Later talking to reporters, the provincial general secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PPP leadership handed over the required medical assistance to the doctors on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said the PPP would continue such humanitarian assistance in other hospitals of the province including the recently merged tribal areas. He said his party would continue support to doctors as well as other patients.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PTI government has ruined the entire health system in the province through a US national, Dr Nowsherwan Burki.

The PPP leader asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring back Dr Nowsherwan Burki, who was supervising 10 hospitals in the province to head the health emergency in Pakistan or else the PPP would file a case in Peshawar High Court or in Supreme Court of Pakistan to trace the missing Burki.