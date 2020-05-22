PDMA provides more equipment to Health Dept, Rescue 1122

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided another consignment of safety equipment to the Health Department and Rescue 1122 emergency service battling the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 1000 N-95 masks, 13125 surgical face masks, 13125 pair of gloves, 14885 protective suits, 2940 safety goggles, 7918 shoe covers, 14875 surgical caps, 25500 shoe cover, 1020 face shield,1020 googles, 8500 small bottles of sanitizer, 6800 bags and others safety equipment are provided to Health Department.

Safety equipment were also provided to Rescue 1122 including 2615 face masks, 180 N95 mask,2625 protective suits, 30 thermal guns,1200 bio hazard bags,2625 surgical caps,4500 shoe cover,180 face shield, 2625 pair of gloves 800 small bottles of sanitizer and other equipment.

Nestle Pakistan donated relief items for Peshawar and Khyber quarantine centres. Up to 30,000 Bunyad 26g, 30000 Water 500ml, 20000 cerelac 25g, 50000 Juices 200ml, 50000 Milk Pack 250ml were donated to PDMA for further distribution to Peshawar and Khyber quarantine centres.

PDMA Provided 20000 bottles of mineral water, 30000 Juices 200ml, 30000 Milk Peak 250 ml to Peshawar quarantine centers. While 10000 bottles of mineral water, 20000 Juices 200ml, 20000 Milk pack 250 ml to Khyber quarantine centres. PDMA Director General Parwaiz Khan thanked the Nestle Pakistan for the generous support. He added that the PDMA providing safety equipment to all concerned departments including, Health Department, hospitals, departments concerned and district administrations for quarantine centres and others to support them to counter coronavirus in the province. He added that the PDMA’s Provincial Emergency Operation Centre was active round the clock and can be contacted on toll free number 0800-01700.