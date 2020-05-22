DRAP approves five clinical studies on Covid-19 patients

Islamabad : The Clinical Study Committee of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved five clinical studies on Covid-19 patients.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Dr Abdur Rashid, Director of Division of Pharmacy Services, DRAP.

The Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) will conduct Solidarity Clinical Studies at five sites, including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad, Shifa International Hospital, Agha Khan University Hospital and Indus Hospital on Covid-19 patients.

Dr Tahir Shamsi was given approval for plasma study at the Pathology Department, Hayatabad Medical Peshawar Complex, while PIMS was also

given approval after long discussion of Protect International trial along with Pro Javed Akram, University of Health Sciences Lahore.