PMDC stops 10 colleges from new admissions

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has stopped 10 private medical and dental colleges from making new admissions.

The students already admitted by these colleges for the academic session 2019-20 will be rehabilitated or adjusted in the colleges accredited and recognised by the PMDC and notified by the federal government.

Among the colleges are Abbottabad International Medical College, Abbottabad; Fazaia Ruth PFAO Medical College, Karachi; Dow Dental College, Karachi; Muhammad Dental College, Mirpurkhas; Swat Medical College, Swat; Shifa College of Dentistry Shifa Tameer-e-Millat, Islamabad;

Azra Naheed Dental College, Lahore; Watim Medical College, Rawalpindi; Khairpur Medical College, Khairpur Mirs, and Dental Section of the Rawal Institute of Health Sciences, Islamabad.

According to an official of the PMDC, the colleges, whose provisional accreditation has been declared unlawful, will be re-inspected in near future.

The ad hoc Council has decided to adjust all students enrolled in those colleges to approved colleges to save their future and precious time.

The official said those colleges were directed to transfer the entire amount received from the students to the receiving colleges as prescribed by the respective admitting universities within a month so that they could adjust students at the earliest.

He said since all actions taken and decisions made by the disbanded Pakistan Medical Commission had been declared unlawful, provisional accreditation and registration would sail in the same boat, especially when there was no provision for such accreditation or registration.