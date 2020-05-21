close
Thu May 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 21, 2020

CIA sets up two sub-centres

Lahore

 
May 21, 2020

CIA has established two sub-centres for effective working.

The centres have been established at Shahdara and Manawan. Inspector Javed has been posted in Shahdra sub-centre while interviews are being conducted for the post of Manawan centre inspector. The CIA SP said the centres will help control crimes and resolve cases at the earliest.

Latest News

More From Lahore