CIA sets up two sub-centres

CIA has established two sub-centres for effective working.
The centres have been established at Shahdara and Manawan. Inspector Javed has been posted in Shahdra sub-centre while interviews are being conducted for the post of Manawan centre inspector. The CIA SP said the centres will help control crimes and resolve cases at the earliest.