Food dept accused of impounding private wheat

LAHORE:The Provincial Food Department has been accused of continuing policy of impounding private wheat despite reaching a written agreement with the Pakistan Flour Mills Association.

Habib Leghari, regional head of the flour mills body, claimed that up to 400 trucks laden with wheat were impounded on Wednesday by the staff of Food Department in collaboration of local administrations. He said that the department has failed to follow the agreement signed with the flour mills owners a day earlier which led to ending their strike. He asked the fellow flour millers not to run mills as they would have to bear the losses on account of seizure of grain by the provincial authorities.

On the other hand, Majid Abdullah of Progressive Flour Group was of the view that provincial government was not implementing the agreement reached with them in letter and spirit. The officials concerned are intentionally not passing on clear instruction to the local administration and field staff of Food Department in a bid to impound as much wheat as they could in order to achieve the official procurement target. He warned the government that supply of flour could disturb if free buying of grains was not allowed, causing shortage and price hike of flour in the market.

When contacted, the Punjab food secretary did not deny the serious allegations levelled by the flour mills body and other millers. He, however, commented that he was keeping account of all actions by everyone.