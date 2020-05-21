close
Thu May 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

Kabaddi players get cash awards

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Kabaddi players Wednesday received their cash awards for lifting bronze medals at the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal.

Kabaddi players who got the cash prizes include Nasir Ali (captain), Muhammad Nadeem, Sajjad Shaukat, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Imran, Ahsan Mahmood, Kashif Razzaq, Akhlaq Hussain, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Safian, Usman Khalid and Asad Ali.

The cheques were distributed by Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza. “After the 18th Amendment, sports have become a provincial subject. Provinces should step up and take lead in ensuring wellbeing of their sportsperson,” she said. PKF Secretary General Muhammad Sarwar Rana was also present on the occasion.

Latest News

More From Sports