Kabaddi players get cash awards

ISLAMABAD: Kabaddi players Wednesday received their cash awards for lifting bronze medals at the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal.

Kabaddi players who got the cash prizes include Nasir Ali (captain), Muhammad Nadeem, Sajjad Shaukat, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Imran, Ahsan Mahmood, Kashif Razzaq, Akhlaq Hussain, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Safian, Usman Khalid and Asad Ali.

The cheques were distributed by Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza. “After the 18th Amendment, sports have become a provincial subject. Provinces should step up and take lead in ensuring wellbeing of their sportsperson,” she said. PKF Secretary General Muhammad Sarwar Rana was also present on the occasion.