2 accused held Snatched cash and weapons recovered

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has nabbed two criminals including a members of dacoits’ gang and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone, alcohol and weapon from their possession police said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in street crime and bootlegging. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal offices to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Zulfiqar Ali along with others. This team nabbed wanted member of dacoits’ gang which was involved in snatching cash and other valuables at gun point.

He has been identified as Noman Naseem resident of Azad Kashmir while police team also recovered snatched cash, mobile phone and weapon along with ammunition from him. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed his involvement in incidents of looting people in area of Sabzi Mandi police station and its surrounding along with his other accomplices.

Further-more police team also arrested a bootleggers namely Naqash Jan s/o Ramish Jan resident of sector I-10/2 and recovered 60 liters alcohol from him and the nabbed person has already criminal record and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.