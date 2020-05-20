close
Wed May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020

12,000 wheat bags confiscated in Khanewal

KHANEWAL: Local food department confiscated over 12,000 wheat bags being hoarded in Chowk Jamal here Tuesday.

District Food Controller (DFC) Ahmad Javed told reporters that action was launched on directions of DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi against wheat hoarders.

Four dealers involved in wheat storing namely Malik Nasir, Rana Akmal, Zulfikar and Sardar were booked under charges of Hoarding Act.

DFC asked citizens to cooperate with district administration to bring social criminals into justice. They appealed to the peasants to sale their wheat to food department only to avoid letting wheat shortage and getting inflation in markets.

