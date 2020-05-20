Contractors ask CM Mahmood Khan to take note of anomalies

CHARSADDA: The contractors of the district on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take notice of anomalies and rampant corruption in the Public Health Department and provide them justice. Talking to reporters, president of Charsadda Contractors Association Mir Akbar, Habibullah Khan and others accused the XEN of being involved in corruption and irregularities. They said that the official was threatening contractors by introducing himself as the cousin of provincial Minister Ziaullah Bangash and trying to deprive them of their due rights. They said that the department had floated tenders in different newspapers for development schemes being carried out with the Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) funds in 36 union councils in Charsadda on May 7 last for which the local contactors had applied to obtain the contracts. According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) rules, the tenders would be opened after two weeks following their publication in the newspapers. However, they alleged the tenders were opened after 12 days of their publicity which, they claimed, was illegal and a violation of the KPRA rules. The contractors also complained that they were not provided online list by the department as they wanted to keep the doors open for corruption.They demanded the prime minister and chief minister to order an impartial probe into the alleged corruption in the district public health department. When contacted, XEN Junaid Khan, rejected the allegations and said that he had not committed any violation of KPRA rules while opening the tenders.