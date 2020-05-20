close
Wed May 20, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

Land retrieved from grabbers

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

FAISALABAD: Sammundri Assistant Commissioner Faisal Sultan on Tuesday conducted a grand operation at Chak 467/GB and retrieved 55 Kanal and 15 Marla state land from the land grabbers. The grabbers were trying to build a charity hospital on the land. The AC said that the accused had not paid annual fee of the land while crops were being cultivated on which the lease agreement of the land was also canceled.

