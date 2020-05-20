MSR’s detention: Case lodged against throwing of live bullets on protesters

RAWALPINDI: Police on Tuesday lodged a case against the throwing of live bullets on protesters demonstrating against the arrest of Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman MSR) at their camp outside the offices of the Jang and The News at Murree Road, Rawalpindi, a day earlier.

The protesters have demanded from the government to conduct full investigation into the incident and take the responsible elements to task.

On Monday, an unidentified person hurled abuses and harassed the peaceful protesters before throwing the live bullets, prompting the peaceful protesters to chant against the harassment. Afterwards, police arrived and were informed about the incident.

Chairman Joint Committee of the Workers of the Geo and Jang Group and President Jang Workers Union Nasir Chisti had lodged a complaint in this regard. Despite the incident, the workers of the Geo and Jang Group, along with the civil society and political workers continued their protest that entered the 67th day on Monday against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s illegal arrest.

Addressing the protesters, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said those who could throw live bullets could also fire these, but they forget the journalists will never be afraid of such acts. “Our message is for those who threw the live bullets that the peaceful struggle for the freedom of media and for the release of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman will continue,” he said.

Jang Rawalpindi Editorial Committee Chairman Hanif Khalid said the workers of Geo and Jang group will not be afraid of the bullets as they believe in peaceful struggle.

Jang Group media worker Munir Shah said the act of throwing live bullets on peaceful protesters proved that the restrictions were being imposed on the freedom of expression. He said the peaceful struggle for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will continue. PML-N worker Imtiaz Taji said such kind of incidents should be condemned.

Such protests also continued in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Nawabshah.