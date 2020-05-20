Arshad keen to resume full training in Lahore

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem wants to resume training at Lahore after Ramadan.

“Yes, it has been long since I stopped training and am keen to resume it after Eid,” Arshad told The News on Tuesday. “If the authorities manage a camp for me at Lahore along with my coach Imtiaz Hussain Bukhari, it will be great,” he added.

Arshad has qualified for the next year’s Tokyo Olympics through a great throw of 86.29metre which he managed during the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last year.

“I feel that I can manage training as I can keep social distancing and take care of myself. But you know I need training for Olympics and if the situation eases I will resume it as soon as possible,” Arshad said.

“Currently I am undergoing light training at my village just to keep myself fit. But I am looking forward and plan to resume full training after Eid if it is possible,” Arshad said.

Arshad was training at Lahore with his coach Bukhari but it was cut short due to the countrywide lockdown.

Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has already planned to send Arshad abroad for training as soon as the situation gets better around the world.

Arshad is among the five Pakistani players who have so far qualified for Olympics which will now be held next summer after one-year postponement due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The others are three shooters and an Australia-based horse rider.

Pakistan athletes are yet to appear in the qualifiers of some other disciplines. Judoka Shah Hussain has also achieved continental quota.