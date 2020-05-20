Dr Zafar calls for coordinated global efforts to fight pandemic

Islamabad : The world needs to forge coordinated, collective and sustained actions to suppress and mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. No country alone can protect itself from this contagion. Solidarity and unity is therefore vital to tackle morbidity and mortality, to ease burden on the health systems, and support national and global economies.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza communicated this message from Pakistan while addressing the 73rd Session of World Health Assembly (WHA) held in Geneva via video conference here Tuesday. The WHA is the supreme decision-making forum where 194 nations of the world converge to deliberate and devise strategies to promote health and reduce disease burden.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said, being the premier global health parliament, the WHA must lend its full support to the on-going preparedness and response plans and strategies; and support growing calls for development and production of COVID-related diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines that are affordable, equitable and accessible to all. “My Prime Minister Imran Khan has already given this call,” he stated.

Dr. Zafar stated that despite reporting significantly lower numbers than initial international projections, Pakistan is not complacent and is taking every possible step to combat the pandemic. He then referred to measures such as development of the National Action Plan for COVID-19 with a whole of nation, and operationalization of the overarching strategy of Trace, Test and Quarantine (TTQ). “We are training frontline healthcare workers through our We Care Campaign, sustaining the momentum of public awareness messages, making available critical medical supplies to healthcare professionals and workers,” he said.

Dr. Zafar maintained that Pakistan endorses the statement delivered by the Chinese delegation on the issue of Taiwan. “Pakistan fully supports China’s efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. In line with iterations of the General Committee, year after year, Pakistan’s position is that there is only One-China and Taiwan being its integral part has no right whatsoever to claim the membership of WHO,” he articulated.

The SAPM said, some of the lessons learned from the Coronavirus pandemic include the need for enhanced investments in national and global pandemic preparedness, detection and response mechanisms; strengthening of core capacities under IHR and improved pandemic response financing mechanisms. “WHO and member states must take this opportunity to start imagining the future of healthcare. Current political global attention must translate into strengthened essential public health functions. More than ever before, world needs PHC-based UHC,” he flagged.

Dr Zafar also emphasized the need for collective action for the voiceless poor suffering through these tough times.