close
Tue May 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2020

20 criminals arrested, Rs20.5m booty recovered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2020

LAHORE: CIA Iqbal Town police claimed to have arrested 20 criminals involved in robberies, blind murders and recovered booty worth over Rs20.5 million. The hired assassins of trader Nazir Ahmad of Akbari Mandi were also arrested. The arrested shooters included Salman alias Butt, Hamid and Mehroz. Police have recovered 12 cars, gold jewellery and illegal weapons from their possession.

Latest News

More From Pakistan