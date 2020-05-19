20 criminals arrested, Rs20.5m booty recovered

LAHORE: CIA Iqbal Town police claimed to have arrested 20 criminals involved in robberies, blind murders and recovered booty worth over Rs20.5 million. The hired assassins of trader Nazir Ahmad of Akbari Mandi were also arrested. The arrested shooters included Salman alias Butt, Hamid and Mehroz. Police have recovered 12 cars, gold jewellery and illegal weapons from their possession.