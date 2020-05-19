close
Tue May 19, 2020
May 19, 2020

Tail-end growers protest against water shortages

May 19, 2020

SUKKUR: The tail end growers of Khairpur, Gamboh and Pangrio of the Badin district held a protest against water rotation which has resulted in an acute shortage of water.

The protest was led by representatives of growers association including Imtiaz Malkani, Azeem Leghari, Haji Ali Dalwani, Nadeem Malkani and others. While addressing the participants, they said due to prolonged water scarcity their fertile soils have turned barren and growers were sustaining huge losses causing poverty and unemployment. They said the inhabitants of many villages were also suffering from shortage of potable water. They demanded equitable distribution of water.

