Boy found strangled

LAHORE :A 10-year-old boy was strangled in the Nawab Town police area on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Ghulam Mustafa, son of Anwar of Samsani village, Johar Town. On the day of the incident, the victim along with his cousin Abu Bakar went to a local shop which they found closed. Abu Bakar returned and Mustafa went to find some other shop and did not turn up. The family started a search for the boy who was discovered dead in an under-construction plaza behind his house. The victim was suspected to be abused and robbed of Rs 100. Police removed the body to morgue.

Gamblers held: Racecourse police arrested eight alleged gamblers and recovered playing cards and Rs 40,000 stake money. The arrested accused include Assad, Iqbal, Khalil, Mazhar and Amzad.

Fire in furniture market: A huge fire broke out in a furniture market after an explosion of a gas cylinder in the Subzazar area on Sunday. No casualty was reported in the incident. Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

Cop’s house looted, family tortured: Robbers looted the house of a head constable in the Manga Mandi area. The robbers tortured the head constable Irshad’s father Asghar and his two sons on resistance and took away gold jewellery weighing 10 tola and Rs 0.5millon in cash. In another incident, an armed man snatched three cell phones from three friends in the Islampura area. Victim Junaid was standing outside his house along with two friends when the gunman came there and deprived all the three of their cell phones.

Man shot dead: A 40-year old man was shot dead in the limits of Mugahlpura police on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Syed Nawab Khan. He was sitting in his shop when four armed persons on two bikes came there, fired shots on him and fled. He was wounded and removed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The body was removed to morgue.