Maximum tests per day conducted in last 24 hours

Islamabad : Pakistan conducted over 14,878 tests for diagnosis of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours—the highest number of tests since confirmation of the first case in the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed during its Saturday meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar expressed satisfaction over up scaling of the country’s testing capacity, which has increased up to 30 times with the addition of 88 laboratories to date, from just two when the outbreak occurred.

The provincial chief secretaries, including those from Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, gave inputs on implementation of health protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) post-May 9 decisions.

Asad said, the implementation of SOPs and social distancing is only possible through public education and awareness. The forum agreed that market associations and trader organisations must ensure compliance of SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health, failing which entire markets as a whole would be shut down in view of their inability to demonstrate collective responsibility.

Asad noted that Pakistan has been quick in enhancing its capacity and capability in every policy strand, be it health management system, emergency healthcare equipment, raising structures like NCC/NCOC, channelizing resources, tapping efficient human resource, and most importantly, formulating SOPs and ensuring their implementation.

“Where there is a will, there is a way. The people of Pakistan cannot be left on the mercy of the pandemic. We have and will utilize all available resources to mitigate the challenges facing the common people. There is no shortage of equipment; we just need to focus on management of trained human resource for handling the pandemic,” Asad stated.

Epidemiologists and health experts briefed the forum on future behaviour of the virus during May and June, coupled with risk and crisis management plans and matching response of the healthcare system’s capacity in terms of number of ICU beds, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Minister for Industries Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal informed that around 336 warning notices have been issued to different markets and industries on violation of SOPs, and that they would be sealed in case of repeated violations.

Minister for Interior Ejaz Ahmed Shah suggested that the district administration should engage with trader associations and local stakeholders for implementation of SOPs.

The forum emphasized the need to ensure public safety as the Ehsaas Emergency Cash relief recommences on Monday. Around Rs104 billion have been distributed among 8 million beneficiaries through the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Relief, while an assistance package of Rs50 billion has been prepared to aid 3.5 million small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Moreover, Rs50 billion worth of agricultural relief package for farmers has also been launched, while another Rs50 billion have been allocated for the health sector.