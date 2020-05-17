‘59 patients from abroad have availed CyberKnife facility at JMPC’

Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that so far 59 patients from different foreign countries have got treatment at the state-of-the-art Cyber Knife cancer facility at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi.

In a video message released on Saturday, the adviser, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, presented statistics on people who had come from foreign countries to avail public healthcare facilities available in the province.

He said the cancer patients were given free of charge CyberKnife treatment facility at the JPMC The patients from other countries who availed this facility at the JPMC included 33 from Afghanistan, nine from the United Arab Emirates, four from Saudi Arabia, while three patients each from Canada and Kuwait. One patient each from the United States of America, Kenya, Oman, South Africa and the United Kingdom also availed this treatment.

Barrister Wahab said the Pakistan Peoples Party, the ruling party in the province of Sindh, had always fully believed in serving the countrymen as all its assertions in this regard were evidence-based.

He said the performance of the opponents of tge Peoples Party had been zero as they had been in the constant practice of criticising those who had been serving the countrymen.

He said the leadership of the PPP and its Sindh government had made appeals to the stakeholders on several occasions to work jointly to deal with the persisting health emergency in the country. “But the opponents of the Peoples Party have the vicious planning in the mind that they would neither do anything on their own nor would they let anybody else serve the country."

“You people should be ashamed of your acts as your repeated taunts and criticism would serve no purpose. Please keep in mind that the Peoples Party would not be demoralised due to such baseless allegations and criticism,” said Wahab.

He appealed to the political opponents of the PPP to pay heed to the fact that the health emergency required a joint strategy to be adopted by all the stakeholders.

Opposition politicians in the province had earlier taunted the law adviser for his claim at a press conference that people from abroad had been coming to the province to avail state-of-the-art health treatment facilities in the public sector of the province.