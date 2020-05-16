Traffic police launch Electronic Payment System

LAHORE: Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Captain (Retd) Syed Hamad Abid has come up with another good move for the citizens. The City Traffic Police has launched Electronic Payment System with the collaboration of the Punjab Information Technology Board. Initially, this facility has been provided in three traffic sectors under which citizens could get their documents on the spot by depositing fines from online banking and ATMs. Now, the citizens can also submit traffic fines through easypaisa and jazzcash. Abid said the facility would be launched in the entire city in the next few days. Fines have been collected on more than 1,200 online Challan tickets in ten days. In case of Challan, citizens can get documents back by depositing fine through this system on the spot. The CTO said the convenience of the citizens is being ensured with the help of modern technology. The manual work is being computerized.