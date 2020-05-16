Terror acts trigger concern about law and order in KP

PESHAWAR: The recent bomb explosion on the busy Ashraf Road in the provincial capital and defusing of locally made bombs in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have triggered concern about the law and order situation in the province.

Besides, the killings of several policemen in the last few days have further added to the concern of the people. Though during investigation it was proved that some policemen were murdered because of personal enmities, still the series of attacks are considered a big question mark on the security situation. A small bomb blast on Ashraf Road on Monday caused injuries to five people including two policemen. Police said around 500 grams of explosives were used in the blast. It was the first explosion since a bomb explosion took place near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building in mid-December last year. A few grenade attacks were also reported, including two on the Karkhano Police Post that injured many. Last Sunday, a house was attacked with a grenade in Murshidabad. It was another indication that families are still receiving calls from extortionists not only in Peshawar but also in other parts of the province.

Though the law and order situation in Peshawar and KP is far better compared to the past troubled years, some of these incidents in the last few weeks after a long peaceful spell are a matter of concern for the bosses of the police force. Recently, an improvised explosive device was defused near the District Headquarters Hospital in Upper Dir district. Bombs were also defused in the southern districts of the province with a few detected and defused by the bomb disposal unit in Bannu alone in recent weeks. Besides, five police officials were martyred in separate attacks in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last couple of days, triggering concern among the cops and the public. However, police investigation has proved that three of these incidents were linked to personal disputes. An assistant sub inspector Niaz Bahader was targetted by unidentified attackers while on way to a mosque for Taraweeh prayers. He was posted in the Telecommunication Wing of the KP Police in Hangu district and was on leave when targetted. The same day, a policeman of the Elite Force in Abbottabad, Mohammad Shabbir was martyred in Mansehra while on way to a mosque for Taraweeh prayers. Before these two incidents, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Naseeb Shah was martyred in his house in Malakand district. He was serving as DSP Headquarters in Shangla and had come home on leave. Many praised Naseeb Shah for his honesty and asked the authorities to recognise such officials when they are alive. The pictures of his dilapidated house that went viral on social media showed that he lived within his means.

Two more policemen were martyred in Mardan and Kohat the day DSP Naseeb Shah was murdered, Police investigators said the attacks on the police in Peshawar, Mardan and Mansehra were due to personal disputes.