PHC for regulation of radiological centres

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has initiated the process for further improving the supervision of the imaging and radiological diagnostic centres, besides finalising the reference manual of the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) for the centres.

A meeting through video-link was held here on Friday which was chaired by PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Shuaib Khan and attended by senior representatives of the radiology sector and senior officials of the PHC. PHC Director Licencing and Accreditation Dr Anwar Janjua, Radiological Society of Pakistan President Dr Najamuddin and Secretary Dr Khawaja Khursheed, Dr Tanvir-ul-Hassan Zubairi, Dr Muhammad Javed Akhter, Dr Zia Farooqi, Dr Aamir Nadeem, Dr Safdar Ali Malik and other senior experts of the field were also present in the meeting.

The PHC CEO underlined the need for bringing the sector under the legal regulatory framework by considering objectively the ground realities. While thanking the experts for participation, he said consultations to regulate the quality of services were very important. “The biggest challenge is to keep the standards uniformly implementable and applicable,” he added.

Clinical Governance and Organisational Standards Director Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salaryia apprised the meeting of the PHC mandate and its regulatory framework in terms of registration and licensing, complaints, anti-quackery and development of the MSDS for different types and kinds of the healthcare establishments. He briefed the participants about the reference manual of the radiological centres. The meeting was apprised of the current developments, techniques, and challenges in the field.