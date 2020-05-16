KP to shut markets, shopping malls found violating SOPs

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Task Force on Covid-19 on Friday mulled over the option to close the markets and shopping malls found violating the Standard. According to an official handout, a meeting of the force was held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Provincial ministers Taimur Salim Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai, Advisor to CM on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir, Chief Secretary. Kazim Niaz, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen. Nauman Mahmood, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi and other officials attended the meeting. The participants were given a detailed briefing on the latest coronavirus situation across the province.

The number of confirmed cases, deaths, recovered patients, total tests conducted so far as well as the number of beds, ventilators, and other necessary arrangements put in place for such patients at the public sector hospitals came under discussion. The meeting reviewed the implementation status of the SOPs in the markets and shops reopened in the light of the decision made in the last meeting of National Coordination Committee.

The forum made a threadbare discussion and consultation on various options for the future course of action in this regard. The participants expressed serious concern over the non-implementation of the SOPs and overcrowding in markets and shopping malls. They stressed the need for strict implementation of the procedures.

The participants directed the quarters concerned to engage the representative bodies of traders to play their role in implementing the SOPs. It was decided that implementation of SOPs in those markets would closely be monitored during the next couple of days. The entire market would be sealed instead of sealing individual shops in case of non-compliance with SOPs.

The forum emphasized the optimal utilization of the capacities of coronavirus testing laboratories and enhancing the numbers of beds, ventilators, ICUs for corona patients in the hospitals on an urgent basis. With regard to the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases in specific localities of some districts, the district administrations were directed to take necessary actions for a strict administrative lockdown there. It was agreed that any decision on the possible reopening of inter-district transport would be made after engaging the transporters for implementing the SOPs and fixing new fares in view of the reduction in fuel prices.