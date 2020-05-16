close
Sat May 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2020

Man dies in police custody

Lahore

LAHORE:A 35-year-old man, who was arrested by Liaqatabad police on bootlegging charges a day back, reportedly died of police torture on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sarfraz. Police claimed that Sarfraz’s condition suddenly went critical at sehri time and he was shifted to a local hospital where he breathed his last. However, the deceased’s family accused the police of subjecting him to severe torture, resulting in his death. The body was removed to morgue.

