Return of the locusts

There are reports that another locust attack is taking place in Pakistan. The FAO has already warned that the locust attack can inflict losses to the tune of Rs600 billion on Pakistan's economy. This calls for an immediate implementation of the national action plan that was formulated to control locust attacks in the country. As the coronavirus is already consuming efforts, the federal and provincial governments must not forget about this attack that may result in colossal losses for agriculture in the country. According to reports, in south-western Balochistan, desert locusts are already busy eating crops. Though there are sparsely populated villages in western Balochistan, such as in Washuk which is just a few hundred kilometres from Iran, hopper bands have begun their devastating work. The reports suggest that the number of locusts in the swarm are growing by the day. These locusts initially enter the target areas slowly, and then gradually their numbers increase to millions, or even billions, and they eat away at everything in cultivated lands.

They are now moving fast towards other fields in nearby villages and from their deeper into the country and across to other provinces. Similar reports are also coming from the Kharan district where cultivated and lush green lands have become the target of locusts which are thriving on vegetation. Their target is everything green on their way. Apparently the normal spraying of pesticides is of no use as the local farmers are unable to buy and use huge quantities if the required sprays that are potent enough to kill the locusts in such large numbers. These new locust swarms are a continuation of 2019’s outbreak in Africa from where they travelled through the Arabian Peninsula onwards to Iran and South Asia. This kind of serious infestation requires concerted efforts coordinated by the federal government.

As Pakistan is already facing a food security crisis in the prevailing Covid-19 disease, the incoming locust swarms will further compound the likelihood of food shortages in the country. In the last meeting of the national action plan committee, it was decided that at least 12 planes had to be hired by the federal government for aerial sprays in Balochistan right at their entry points. To date no planes have been hired by the federal government for these sprays and reportedly only one aircraft and three helicopters are operational in Balochistan. These arrangements are obviously unsatisfactory to tackle the impending onslaught. Apart from incoming swarms, local breeding is also taking place in these areas. An estimated 40 percent area of Pakistan becomes a breeding ground for new locusts, and more than half of that is in Balochistan. That’s why it is imperative that an immediate action is taken by the federal government, failing which the country and its people will pay a heavy price for this negligence.