Citizens complain of inaction as crime incidents increase

Incident of street crimes and vehicle thefts have increased in the city despite the strict security measures already adopted by the police to combat the novel coronavirus.

in an recent incident, two armed men riding a motorcycle snatched a car, a cellphone and a wallet from a citizen in Sector 11-B in North Karachi of District Central of Karachi. CCTV footage of the incident shows that the suspects who were not wearing helmets and masks first looted the cellphone and the wallet from the citizen and later snatched his car at gunpoint before fleeing from the crime scene. Though the police have obtained the CCTV footage, they have failed to trace and arrest the culprits.

In another incident, a citizen, namely Farrukh Ali, was deprived of his motorcycle, also in District Central of Karachi. According to Ali, the 70cc Unique motorcycle bearing registration number KIT-3537 was parked at a parking lot of his apartment, Al-Mustafa Residency, Own Homes, Block 21 within the limits of the Federal B Industrial Area police station.

Residents of the area complain that the incidents of street crime and vehicle thefts are increasing in the area where about half a dozen residents have so far been deprived of their cars, motorcycles, cell phones, vehicles’ tape recorders and batteries in the recent days.

Residents complain that the police are busy in implementing the lockdown, they have failed to curb the menace of crime.