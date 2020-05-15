Death of religious scholar condoled

LAHORE:Leaders of Majlis-e-Ahrar Islam have condoled the demise of noted Muslim scholar of international repute, Allama Dr Khalid Mehmood, who breathed his last in Manchester, UK.

In their condolence statement here on Thursday, Majlis Ahrar central ameer Syed Ataul Muhemin Bukhari, naib ameer Prof Khalid Shabbir Ahmad, Syed Kafeel Bukhari, Malik Yusuf, secretary general Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema, Mian Awais, Qari Yusuf Ahrar, Maulana Muhammad Mugheera, Dr Umar Farooq Ahrar, Maulana Tanvirul Hasan, Qari Qasim Baloch and other leaders said his demise created a deep void that could be felt for years to come.

Paying tributes to religious and intellectual services of Dr Khalid Mehmood spanning over 75 years, the Majlis Ahrar leaders said he represented Islam across the globe and offered guidance to Muslims on numerous issues, large and small. He has always been respected and honoured by even his opponents and staunch critics of Islam. They said Dr Khalid Mehmood has his students and followers spread all over the world rekindling the light of wisdom set alight by him.