Drugs seized, 4 arrested in Kohat

KOHAT: The police have seized narcotics and arrested four inter-district drug smugglers in different actions in the district on Thursday. According to details, the Ustarzai Police Station signalled a vehicle (1981) for checking but the driver sped away in a bid to escape. However, the police chased the vehicle and finally succeeded to intercept the vehicle. Upon thorough search, the police recovered 12 kilogram high quality charas from the secret cavities of the vehicle. The police arrested two alleged smugglers Muhammad Waseem of Hangu and Shahnawaz of Orakzai and impounded their vehicle. In another action, the Jarma Police Station recovered six kilogram charas from a vehicle coming from Peshawar on Indus Highway. Two alleged smugglers named Gul Wazir and Abdul Malik, residents of Khyber district, were arrested and their vehicle was impounded. The respective police stations have registered cases against accused under relevant sections of law.