Lack of health facilities protested in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The people of Shatial in Upper Kohistan district protested against shortage of doctors and health care and treatment services at the only rural health centre in the area after a man succumbed to his injuries at the facility.

The locals said that one Shungo Khan had received fatal injuries in an attack on his life by the rival group in Shatial Bazaar. The local rushed him to RHC, where he succumbed to his injuries because of lack of emergency health care services and surgical equipment. The local raised slogans against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to demand health care and treatment facilities there.

They said that if the government didn’t equip the RHC with health facilities they would come onto streets against it as the people were dying here without treatment. The family members of slain Shungo Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had been making tall clams of developing health sector but situation on the ground was contrary to the claims.