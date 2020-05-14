Corona exposed govt’s performance, says PPP leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Hamayun Khan has said that coronavirus pandemic has exposed the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and Imran Khan Niazi.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said the PTI government has set a record of bad governance since 2018 but people were still looking towards Imran Khan’s government when the number of coronavirus cases increased. He said the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered his party’s unconditional cooperation but the irresponsible ruler wasted this opportunity. He said the confusing policies of the rulers regarding the lockdown, lack of coordination with opposition and dissemination of wrong information on the pandemic showed their indifference towards the health crisis in the country.