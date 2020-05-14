CTD SSP removed from post

A couple of days after five personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police were discharged from service, their cell incharge was also removed from the post on Wednesday.

“On the complaint of DIGP/CTD, Sindh Karachi, Ghulam Sarwar Abro, an office of Sindh police (BS-18), presently posted as Superintendent of Police, Operations I, Counter-Terrorism Department, Karachi is transferred with immediate effect and directed to report Central Police Office Sindh Karachi,” reads a notification issued by Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar.

Five personnel of the CTD of the Sindh police were dismissed from service a few days ago after they were caught in CCTV footage robbing a shop and torturing a shopkeeper at gunpoint in Karachi’s SITE area.

“The police constables of the CTD Complex, Baldia, Karachi are hereby discharged from service with immediate affect under Police Rule 12.21 as they are not likely to become good police officers being involved, deserted in criminal case FIR No. 128/20 under Section 392/34 of Police Station SITE B in District West, Karachi as reported by in-charge CTD/CTD Complex, Baldia Karachi,” read an order issued by SSP CTD Operations I.