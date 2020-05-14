close
Thu May 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 14, 2020

POA holds virtual meeting

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 14, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has initiated virtual meetings and services because of COVID-19 pandemic.

The first virtual session of POA was held on May 12 in which representatives of federations, provincial Olympic associations, departments and Muhammad Inam Butt, Chairman Athletes Commission of POA, participated, the POA said in a press release on Wednesday.

Efforts of Karachi Sports Forum to help the affected sports personnel were applauded, the NOC said. The participants recognised the need to hold deliberations and discussions through the virtual Platform.

The session concluded by creating a working group to monitor and formulate the training processes for athletes and urged the sports community of Pakistan to develop strategies to reduce the risks during sporting activities as advised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the POA said.

