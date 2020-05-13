COAS calls on Iran’s chief of armed forces

RAWALPINDI: COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Chief of the Armed Forces of Iran Major General Bagheri Tuesday to express his concerns over recent terrorist attack on Pakistan’s security forces resulting in martyrdom of six personnel near Pak-Iran border. According to the ISPR, both the dignitaries resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border. The COAS said Pakistan has started fencing the border but will require mutual cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity which is also used by terrorists and narcotics traffickers for covering their movement. They also discussed Covid-19 situation and need to improve border terminals to address such issues. COAS reiterated Pakistan’s desire for regional peace and stability on the basis of mutual respect, non-interference and equality.